Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

