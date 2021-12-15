ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Down 51.0% in November

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTD stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

