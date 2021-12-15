Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

ARNA stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

