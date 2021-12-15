Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

