Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TSE AR traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.20. 3,752,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$684.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

