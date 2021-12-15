Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.41. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 22,927 shares.

Specifically, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

