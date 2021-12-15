Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in November

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGTF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Artemis Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

