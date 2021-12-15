Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 372,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,842. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspen Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Aspen Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.