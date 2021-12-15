Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 372,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,842. The company has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

