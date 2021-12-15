Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.96.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.