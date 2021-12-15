Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.