Aspiriant LLC Sells 196 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $479.46 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $483.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

