Aspiriant LLC Sells 6,327 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.