Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Ardelyx worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

