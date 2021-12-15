Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FARM stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

