Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

