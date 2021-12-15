Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $426,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $862.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.