Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,742 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

