Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $301.54 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.18.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

