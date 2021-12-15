Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($450.56) to €3.90 ($4.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

