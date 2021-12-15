AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

