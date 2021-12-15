AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

