Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.31.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $471,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 79.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $8.51 on Wednesday, reaching $271.73. 2,003,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,654. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

