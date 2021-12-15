Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.66

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 9975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Autohome by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 198.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autohome by 44.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.