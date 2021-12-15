AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.24 Million

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $604.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.32 million and the lowest is $602.53 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 894,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $249.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

