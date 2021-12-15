Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.45% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

XCEM stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

