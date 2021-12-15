Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.