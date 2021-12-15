Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 200,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

