Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of RF opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

