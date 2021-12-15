Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

