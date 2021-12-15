Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

BATS:NUEM opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

