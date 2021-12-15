Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,688,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 176,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

