Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

