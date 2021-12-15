Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $253.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.10 and a 200 day moving average of $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

