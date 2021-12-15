Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.51. The stock had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.99 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

