Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $860.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 916 ($12.11), with a volume of 757698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($14.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,096.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald purchased 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,069 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,825.53). Insiders acquired 1,954 shares of company stock worth $4,027,812 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.