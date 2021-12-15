AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €29.00 ($32.58) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

Shares of CS stock opened at €25.44 ($28.58) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.51. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

