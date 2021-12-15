Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

AXTA opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

