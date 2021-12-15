Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 5%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Ayala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

