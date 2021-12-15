Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 521731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.73.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

