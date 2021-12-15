Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,124.93 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,376.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,300.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

