Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 238 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

