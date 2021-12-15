Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

