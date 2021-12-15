Ballentine Partners LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

