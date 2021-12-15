Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

NYSE:COF opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

