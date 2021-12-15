Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.