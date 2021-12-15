Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,259,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,021,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

