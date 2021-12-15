Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group cut Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Basf stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

