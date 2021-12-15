BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

