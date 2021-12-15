BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BESIY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $98.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.43.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

